Akron fires officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

On Friday morning, the City of Akron announced they were firing the officer who killed Jazmir Tucker.

Officer Davon Fields was terminated after a disciplinary review found multiple policy violations, including failing to properly provide medical aid following the shooting and violating the Department's body-worn camera policy, as well as his inability to perform the essential duties of an officer stemming from a separate criminal investigation, according to the city.

Another officer will be disciplined for being at the scene for a separate body-worn camera policy violation.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik released the following statement on the termination:

“First, my thoughts and condolences remain with the loved ones of Jazmir Tucker as they continue to mourn his loss. Shortly after Jazmir Tucker was killed in late 2024, I publicly shared my deep concerns about this tragedy, including and especially the eight minutes between when the shooting occurred and when medical aid was rendered. I also made clear that there would be a thorough and fair internal investigation into whether policies or procedures were violated, separate from the criminal process. Upon review, the draft internal investigation raised serious concerns with its analysis of the incident and conclusions unsupported by the weight of the evidence. Therefore, I could not rely on the draft internal investigation to resolve the matter. Ultimately, the decision of whether to discipline any employee rests with me, and it is a responsibility I take very seriously. After reviewing the complete record, including the BCI investigation and the draft internal review, and in consultation with our City Law Department and our Chief of Public Safety, I concluded that Officer Fields violated our medical aid policy in delaying approaching and providing aid to Jazmir Tucker for almost eight minutes. Furthermore, I determined his conduct was unbecoming of the standards we expect of a sworn police officer. Separate from the events surrounding Mr. Tucker's death, other serious criminal allegations were recently brought against Officer Fields that substantially impair his ability to perform the essential duties of a police officer. Law enforcement officers must be able to serve as credible witnesses in criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, administrative proceedings, and other official matters. The ability to credibly testify is fundamental to the responsibilities of a police officer. Public trust and credibility are essential to effective law enforcement, and these allegations have significantly undermined Officer Fields' ability to carry out those core duties. This process has taken longer than anyone would like, but I believe difficult decisions need to be faced head on, and that I owe this community my best judgment. Early on, I committed to allowing the legal and internal process to proceed. At the end of this process, I believe the evidence gathered supports my early concerns about Officer Fields’ behavior and warrants his termination. I want to acknowledge that our officers in the Akron Police Department do honorable, incredibly challenging work every single day, and they deserve policies, leadership, and accountability systems that support both the public they serve and the profession they represent. When deadly force is used, it demands scrutiny, and when policies are violated, it demands accountability. We are committed to a department that reflects the highest professional standards, where investigations are thorough and objective, policies are consistently enforced, and accountability is not dependent on the outcome of a criminal case."

Chief of Public Safety Craig Morgan issued the following statement:

“Our commitment to strengthening the Akron Police Department extends beyond this individual case. Today, we are announcing changes to our internal review process for incidents involving use of force to strengthen our accountability process and ensure that these investigations are following the standards we expect for our department. In coordination with the comprehensive review of our use of force policies, we are updating how such incidents are investigated from a holistic perspective. The Akron Police Department has already begun to implement the Critical Decision-Making Model, a nationally recognized operational model and best practice in policing. Through the remainder of 2026, we will continue implementing this framework for conducting use of force investigations by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability (OPSA). The purpose of adopting this framework is to promote consistent, impartial and objective results. We will also establish a Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB), comprised of a cross section of the police department to conduct reviews of critical incidents and identify opportunities to improve policy, training, equipment, and supervision. Beginning today, prior to the conclusion of all use of deadly force investigations, the Chief of Police and the Chief of Public Safety will conduct an independent review to identify and assess any policy violations. Our goal is not simply to respond after tragedy occurs. It is to continue building a police department where strong policies, effective training, consistent supervision, and meaningful accountability make these tragedies less likely to happen in the first place. Our continuing work as an administration and a police department is about protecting lives, strengthening public trust, and supporting our officers.”

Earlier this week, Brian Lucey, the president of Akron FOP Lodge #7, shared his belief that the mayor wanted to move forward with firing Fields.

Union head believes Akron mayor wants to fire officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

RELATED: Police union head believes Akron mayor wants to fire officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

On Wednesday, Lucey released a lengthy statement laying out some of his concerns.

Part of it read, "Mayor Shammas Malik is trying to fire an Akron police officer an independent citizen grand jury cleared. The grand jury didn't give the mayor the answer he wanted. His own police department's internal investigation didn't either. So now, he's ordering do-over investigations until somebody hands him the political outcome he decided on long ago. The FOP won't let that stand."

CLICK HERE to read the full statement.

The city also announced it reached a settlement with Tucker's family.

The City has agreed to settle all claims in exchange for $4,750,000.

“The loss of life and the circumstances in this case were absolutely tragic, with enormous human and financial costs,” said Malik. “We have a responsibility to make policy changes that reduce the likelihood of cases like this happening in the future. That means continuing to strengthen policies, training, supervision, and accountability across our police department. Multimillion-dollar settlements also come at

a significant cost to Akron taxpayers and divert resources from the investments our community needs. Our focus remains on fostering a culture of continuous improvement in our police department – to protect our residents, support our officers in their hard work, and continue to earn the trust of the community.”

What happened?

In November 2024, Fields shot and killed Tucker during a foot chase near Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

Body camera video shows a rifle shake, and the 15-year-old was struck three times, including twice in the back. Fields later told investigators he saw Tucker reaching for his waistband before the shooting. A gun was found in a zipped-up pocket of the teen's jacket.

Tucker's family and attorneys argued the shooting was not justified and have called for Fields to be fired.

"Hopping out of cruisers with assault rifles and gunning down 15-year-olds is not protecting and serving," attorney Robert Gresham said during a news conference in December of 2024.

In October 2025, a grand jury declined to indict Fields on a charge of murder. The Akron Police Department also conducted an internal review of the deadly shooting.

