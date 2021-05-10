Akron man arrested for allegedly squeezing, injuring 2-month-old child

AKRON, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Akron on Saturday night after he allegedly wrapped his arms around a 2-month-old child and squeezed, causing serious injuries, according to Akron police.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Leighton Avenue for a report of an injured child, according to a news release from Akron police. When officers arrived, the Akron Fire Department was already attempting to treat the child. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Hakim Tinsley, who police report is the father of the child, left the scene before police arrived but was located in the area of South Main Street and East Waterloo Road, police said.

Investigators determined that during an altercation at the residence, Tinsley wrapped his arms around the baby and squeezed, causing serious injuries to the child. A 49-year-old woman was injured while trying to protect the child.

Tinsley was charged with felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence. He was taken to Summit County Jail after his arrest.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

