Akron man interrupts murder trial, pleads guilty to murdering three people in three separate incidents

AKRON, Ohio — Coley Richardson, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing three people in separate incidents in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

On Sept. 26, Richardson interrupted his trial for one of the murders and pleaded guilty to killing Fredy Todd, Nickole Coleman and Michael Anderson.

On April 10, 2019, after an altercation, Richardson shot and killed 41-year-old Todd while he was visiting a friend, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

On June 13, 2019, 44-year-old Coleman was sitting in the driveway where Richardson was staying when Richardson shot and killed her.

On Oct. 17, 2019, 50-year-old Anderson was shot and killed by Richardson after an argument.

Richardson pleaded guilty to three counts of murder with gun specifications and one count of having a weapon under disability. He will eligible for parole once he has served 54 years of his sentence, the release states.

“Coley Richardson showed no remorse for any of the victims or their family. He murdered them in cold blood. He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison to keep the community safe,” said Prosecutor Walsh.

