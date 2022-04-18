Akron man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing deaths of 2 men in their 60s

CLEVELAND — An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two men inside their homes in 2020, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Jason Shockley, 32, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

On April 8, 2020, Shockley stabbed 69-year-old Ben King to death inside his Akron home.

A little over a month later, Shockley stabbed 68-year-old Garry Ballis to death inside his Akron home.

After Ballis' murder, police found Shockley in possession of Ballis' stolen vehicle, as well as knives and credit cards that belong to Ballis.

Investigators later determined that Shockley knew both of the victims because his mother was their caretaker.

At the time of the murders, Shockley lived in an abandoned house a few houses down from King and less than a mile from Ballis.

Shockley will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.

