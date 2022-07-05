AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said he intends to lift the curfew that was placed on downtown Akron on Monday after several downtown businesses were damaged and police used tear gas to disperse those protesting over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. He said that because the curfew Monday night was effective in preventing further damage to downtown, he plans to lift it Wednesday morning.

On Monday morning, storefront windows were found broken at several downtown businesses. In response to the damage, the curfew was put into effect for downtown Akron from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday night, but in place until further notice.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Damage to businesses in Akron Sunday night that was caused amid largely peaceful protests following the release of body camera video of the police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The curfew will remain in place Tuesday night. If there are no public safety concerns that arise, Horrigan said the curfew will be lifted in the morning.

In addition to saying the curfew would be lifted, he released the following statement:

“I want to again thank all those who have protested peacefully in our community over the last several days. Citizens have a right to make their voices heard, and I fully support that. The community respected the curfew which we put in place last night and did not further damage our downtown corridor. I expect tonight to be the same. In an effort to support all those who are peacefully protesting, I plan to lift the curfew in our downtown footprint starting tomorrow. As always, public safety remains our top priority and I urge our community to report any instances or threats of violence or destruction so that a small group of agitators does not cause further damage to our city and small businesses.”

About 50 people were arrested after midnight Monday for various charges including rioting, failure to disperse and misconduct during an emergency, Akron police said.

The Akron Home Repair Program Ward 4 meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton Street Community Center has been postponed. The meeting will be scheduled for a later date.

