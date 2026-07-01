Akron Metro RTA union workers vote to strike

Akron Metro RTA union workers voted Tuesday evening to authorize a strike.

The board and the union have been negotiating for about two years, but traditional negotiations were unsuccessful.

A state-approved "fact finder" was appointed, who reviewed proposals from both groups and recommended a new agreement.

However, some union members said it wasn't enough. Out of the 270 people who voted on Tuesday, 269 voted to strike.

"We're gaining momentum. They're angry, they're tired of being disrespected, they want some dignity back, they're tired of being marginalized by management," TWU Local 1 President Wayne Cole said.

The union has a meeting with Metro management on Wednesday. In a statement, Metro said it remains committed to negotiating in good faith but added that riders should consider alternate transportation if there is a strike.

Read the full statement here.