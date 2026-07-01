Akron officials defend LGBTQ+ community against proposed Ohio law

AKRON, Ohio — Before Pride Month comes to an end, Mayor Shammas Malik said Akron city leaders are sending a message to Ohio lawmakers when it comes to House Bill 249.

This comes after Akron City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday to affirm support for LGBTQ+ residents in Akron and oppose the suggested state measure.

"At the end of the day, people need to express who they are,” said Malik. “People have been engaging in drag performances for a long time, and to restrict that, especially in what is a pretty incoherent understanding of the First Amendment, probably violates the First Amendment, probably would get struck down in the courts, is something that we don’t need to do.”

Back in March, News 5 first told you about House Bill 249 when a group of drag performers testified against it.

RELATED: Drag queens testify against Ohio performance ban

Now, Mayor Malik and Council member Fran Wilson are speaking out because they’re concerned about the proposed Ohio law, which would create new penalties for some drag and adult cabaret-style performances and could impact certain transgender performers.

"It prohibits expression of drag, of performance — a lot of important cultural aspects for the queer community and for our local community,” said Wilson.

News 5 asked Malik why it is important for Akron to take a stand now.

"It’s important that as it moves forward to potential passage in the Senate, we want to speak out and speak against this bill,” said Malik.

When News 5 spoke to state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township), one of the bill’s sponsors, he told us there are some exceptions, such as musicals at local theaters.

"This statute simply says you can't perform that obscene performance with a minor being present,” said Williams in March.

On Tuesday, Williams sent News 5 a new statement:

"House Bill 249 is about protecting children—not targeting any particular group or form of expression. Obscene performances that are inappropriate for minors should never be marketed to or performed in front of children, regardless of who the performer is. This legislation applies the law equally to everyone while respecting the constitutional rights of adults. Our focus is simple: children deserve age-appropriate environments, and Ohio has a responsibility to ensure they are protected from obscene sexualized performances."

"We’ve always been here. We’re always going to be here. We don’t need restrictions. We need support,” said Wilson.

The bill is now in the Ohio Senate Chamber, where it was sent to committee on April 15.