Akron opens its first e-sports game room at Lawton Street Community Center

Mayor Shammas Malik and community partners cut the ribbon on the city's first e-sports game room Wednesday at the Lawton Street Community Center.
The room will host a summer camp for middle schoolers starting next week. The city plans to open the gaming space to the public in August.
Akron Public Schools' e-sports team recently won the state championship.
"We have shown firsthand what happens when our students have a space that is dedicated to their passions."
Anyone who wants to play must register first.
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