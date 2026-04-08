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Akron planning 13 speed tables at 8 locations across the city to 'calm traffic'

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News 5 Cleveland
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AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron has announced the locations for more than a dozen speed tables it plans to install to calm traffic and improve public safety on busy streets.

Last month, the city approved a $500,000 investment to fund its 2026 Traffic Calming Program.

"Safer streets are a core part of building a safer Akron,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. “Through this investment, we are working alongside residents to calm traffic, prevent accidents, and create neighborhoods where people feel more comfortable walking, biking, and spending time outside.”

According to the city, 13 asphalt speed tables will be installed at eight locations. Additionally, 40 solar speed limit signs will be placed on 20 streets.

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The speed tables will be installed at the following locations:

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The solar speed limit signs will be placed in these areas:

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Furthermore, the city said it will continue installing speed reductions on Albrecht and Delia avenues this year, as well as restriping Cuyahoga Falls and Kelly avenues and Hazel Street.

The city is currently conducting a study to determine which traffic calming measures to implement on Copley and Arlington roads, which have been identified as high-accident corridors.

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