Akron police arrest man for 2 armed robberies in late 2021; he then admits to 7 others

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man accused of robbing a slew of stores in the Akron area was arrested on a warrant Monday.

The man, Demetrius Tabler, was linked to two robberies — one at CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Cuyahgoa Falls Avenue on Nov. 22, 2021 and another at Family Dollar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street on Nov. 30, 2021 — by DNA evidence, Akron police said.

Once in custody, authorities say Tabler admitted to seven other robberies that happened in the North Hill and South Akron areas.

Police said Tabler was previously identified as a person of interest in robberies that occurred late last year.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, Tabler is charged with two counts of robbery, both second-degree felonies.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

