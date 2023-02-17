Akron Police arrest man for murder of 1-year-old killed in 2020 triple shooting

Akron Police have arrested a 61-year-old man and charged him with murder for the death of a 1-year-old boy killed in a triple-shooting at a home on 5th Avenue in Akron in August 2020, according to Captain David Laughlin.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, Akron detectives executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Edward Avenue in reference to the Aug. 2, 2020 shooting death of 1-year-old Tyree Halsell, Laughlin said.

Phillip Mendoza Jr. was at the location and taken into custody, police said. He was charged with the murder of Halsell and four counts of felonious assault. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, two then-unknown people shot Tyree, a 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman as they exited their vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue in East Akron, according to police at the time.

A bullet hit the 20-month-old boy in his head. He died at the hospital.

Provided by family 1-year-old Akron shooting victim Tyree Halsell

The two adults that were shot were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the time, a reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Days after the shooting, Tyree's family pleaded for justice for the boy in an emotional interview with News 5.

