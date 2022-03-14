Akron police arrest man wanted for home invasion, and robbery

AKRON, Ohio — A 45-year-old man is in custody after an investigation into a string of robberies and a weekend home invasion lead authorities to him, according to the Akron Police Department.

Early Sunday morning, around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Crosby Street for report of a burglary. Once on scene, officers were approached by the 67-year-old resident of a home, who told police that he had been pistol-whipped by an unknown man who he caught crawling through his window.

The resident told police that the man had asked him "where's the money," and, after assaulting him, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, credit cards and other items.

Police said the resident was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives arrested 45-year-old Donovan Fikes Sr. after he was found sitting inside a vehicle on Crosby Street with a 28-year-old man, who fled and was also later arrested.

Fikes was found to be the subject of an ongoing investigation into recent robberies in the Akron area and detectives identified him as the suspect in those incidents, police said.

In addition to Sunday's home invasion, Akron police accuse Fikes of attacking a 34-year-old man in Akron on Jan. 12. During that incident, Fikes is believed to have punched that man in the face, knocking him to the ground and reaching into his pocket to take cash from his wallet before fleeing the scene. After the attack, the man who was attacked was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and briefly admitted with a head injury.

Fikes, arrested Sunday, now in custody, has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and obstructing official business, according to court records.

