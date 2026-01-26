Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Akron police investigate fatal shooting of 21-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — Akron homicide detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death on Sunday.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Sherman Street, just a few blocks away from the University of Akron.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5 that officers responded to the area after several shots were fired.

It's unclear if the 21-year-old was a student at the university, Murphy said.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

