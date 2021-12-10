Akron police investigating arson, shooting at unoccupied house

AKRON — Investigators from the Akron police and fire departments are looking into an arson fire and subsequent shooting at an unoccupied house on the city's South Side.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 500 block of W. Wilbeth Street.

According to police, an unknown person sent fire to the porch using an incendiary device. A citizen, who was renovating a house nearby, saw the fire and went over to the property to extinguish the flames. As they were doing so, an unknown person in a car drove by and fired multiple shots at the home, narrowly missing the citizen.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police at 330-374-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

