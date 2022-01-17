Akron police investigating first homicide of 2022; 23-year-old man shot at home

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Kling Street in Akron on Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department. It’s the first homicide of the year, police said, and the first in the city since October.

RELATED: Akron police believe focused plan to stop murders, gun violence is working

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Kling Street in Akron.

A 23-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

Police said based on preliminary information, it appears there was a large gathering at the home.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.