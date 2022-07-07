Akron police investigating homicide of 30-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found unresponsive and with multiple apparent gunshot wounds in the Kenmore neighborhood of Akron on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of 6th Street at around 1:20 p.m. They found him deceased in a nearby home on the driveway after a relative discovered him, the release said.

Authorities said it appears an unknown suspect approached the victim while he was parked on the street in his vehicle and fired shots, hitting the victim.

A passerby noticed the victim’s car was surrounded by broken glass and riddled with bullet holes, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and the victim's name is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to notify Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.