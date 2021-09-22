Akron police investigating pair of carjackings that happened Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Akron police detectives are asking for the public's help to solve two carjackings that happened Tuesday.

The first incident happened around 4:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Patterson Avenue.

According to police, the victim, a 17-year-old male, told responding officers that he was approached by several males who appeared between 15 and 20 years old.

One of the individuals took the teen's car keys and the group drove off in his green Kia Sorento. The car's license plate is JGM-3611. The vehicle has not been found.

A specific description of the carjackers wasn't provided.

The second incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

A 31-year-old woman told officers that she was carjacked while sitting inside her Dodge Durango in a store's parking lot, police said.

Three males, who appeared to be teenagers, approached her car and two of them got in her vehicle. They were both armed, the woman told police, and one of them struck her in the head with a handgun.

The woman escaped and the carjackers drove off in her Durango, police said. Her vehicle was found a short time later in the 1100 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

A specific description of the carjackers wasn't provided. However, one of the carjackers was caught on a surveillance camera. It appears he was wearing a hoodie with the "Champion" logo on it.

"There is no indication at this time that the two incidents are related; however, investigators are working to identify the suspects involved in both incidents," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

