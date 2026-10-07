Akron Police locate vehicle used in hit-skip that left 38-year-old man dead

The Akron Police Department has found a vehicle authorities believe fatally struck 38-year-old Jesse McCool last month.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 near South Main Street and East Miller Avenue.

RELATED: Akron man killed by hit-and-run driver

Police said Jesse McCool was crossing South Main Street when he was struck by an SUV traveling southbound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died the next day.

The vehicle was initially described as dark, but was later identified as a tan Cadillac SRX after Flock cameras captured it.

Authorities believe speed may have contributed to the crash.

Lt. Michael Murphy told News 5's Bob Jones that police have identified who they believe was driving and are working with the Summit County Prosecutor's Office to determine possible charges.

Jones spoke to McCool's family after the crash, who told us they were heartbroken over what happened and were seeking justice.

WATCH:

Family calls for justice after Akron man killed by hit-and-run driver

RELATED: Family calls for justice after Akron man killed by hit-and-run driver