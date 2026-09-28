Akron man killed by hit-and-run driver

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for leads after a 38-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Main Street and East Miller Avenue.

Police said Jesse McCool was crossing South Main Street when he was struck by a black SUV traveling southbound.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died on Sunday.

Investigators believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash. At this time, police have described the suspect vehicle only as a black SUV. Police said it likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit at 330-375-2506.