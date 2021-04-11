Akron police looking for driver who struck, killed woman on State Route 8 Friday night

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman died Friday night in Akron after she exited a vehicle on State Route 8 and was struck by a white truck that fled the scene.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 8 SB near East Buchtel Avenue. Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls regarding a person struck.

The woman was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman was traveling as a passenger in a car, and at some point the vehicle slowed down or stopped. She then got out and "stepped in the path of a moving vehicle and was fatally injured," policed said.

The white truck "stopped momentarily but left the scene," police said.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

The vehicle that struck her was described as a white truck. A more specific description was unavailable.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-375-2TIP.

