Akron police looking for Jeep Compass in connection with fatal shooting of 4YO girl, 40YO man

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has released photos of a car authorities believe may be connected to the double fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man on July 8.

The shooting happened in a parking lot located near the 700 block of Boulevard Street around 9:15 p.m. during a party. Three people opened fire on the attendees and then fled in dark SUV described as a green 2017-2021 model Jeep Compass with damage on the driver's side door.

The child was identified as Journei Tolbert, and the man was identified as Johnny L. Gaiter, both of Akron. The girl was the niece of Jayland Walker's late fiancée, Jay’Meisha Beasley, a family member previously told News 5.

Demetrius Travis Sr.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and your tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.

RELATED: 'It’s got to stop.' Akron city leaders call out following shooting death of 40YO man, 4YO child

Following the shooting, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called for the violence in the city to stop. You can watch more from city leaders calling for peace in the player below.

Akron City Officials speak following death of 4-year-old child Friday night

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.