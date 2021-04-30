Akron police officer placed on unpaid administrative leave following grand jury indictment

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County grand jury has indicted an Akron police officer who was placed on paid administrative leave in December after the department found irregularities involving military documentation he provided.

Officer Deandre Holland was placed on paid leave on Dec. 29. An internal investigation was initiated, which transitioned into a criminal investigation as more information developed, according to Captain David Laughlin.

Following the indictment on April 15, he was placed on administrative leave without pay on April 16.

Laughlin released the following statement following an inquiry into the indictment:

The internal investigation is still ongoing and the criminal case has yet to be adjudicated; because of that we cannot comment any further.

We are aware of the challenges we face as public servants. Additionally, we recognize that transparency is a vital component of public trust and equally, hold ourselves to a high standard of accountability.

