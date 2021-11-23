Akron police search for man who robbed CVS Pharmacy Monday morning

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy Monday morning by passing a note to the clerk and demanding money, according to a news release from the department.

At about 9:35 a.m., the man walked into the pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, police said. The clerk said the man passed them a note and demanded money.

Akron police Surveillance images of a man that Akron police say robbed a CVS Pharmacy on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Text tips by texting TIPSCO to 274637.

