Akron police search for suspect accused of stealing scrap, damaging Kenmore properties

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for a suspect who they said has been in the Kenmore area breaking into properties, stealing appliances and destroying property for scrap.

"We’ve found that there’s a male who has been frequenting the area in our Kenmore neighborhood, and he’s been stealing property from houses. Things to include gutters, downspouts, aluminum siding, things that have a value connected to them,” said Lt. Michael Murphy.

On Monday, Akron police shared a Facebook post with the man’s picture. Murphy said investigators hope the community can identify the suspect to give local business owners some peace of mind.

"We have to work other jobs to make ends meet, so it would be devastating to have something happen to anyone’s business,” said The Rookery Akron co-owner Wren Kohler. “I just want them to be safe, and I think the way we all stay safe is we stay connected. We stay talking.”

Kohler just opened Tansy Recycling and The Rookery Creative Collective, an artist collective and skill share space in Akron, last September. For the most part, Kohler said the neighborhood is very friendly.

But Murphy said someone is now trying to steal the neighborhood’s spark.

Murphy encourages business owners and residents to look out for one another, keep their property lit and consider investing in surveillance cameras.

In the meantime, anyone with information about this suspect can call 330-375-2464, and your tips can remain anonymous.

"We’re just really trying to prevent this from impacting other people in our community,” said Murphy.