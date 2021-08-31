Watch
Akron police seize 70 guns from Portage County home

The Akron Police Department.
Over 70 guns were seized from a Portage County home.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 31, 2021
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police seized 70 guns from a Brimfield Township home during an investigation that started in Akron and led to Portage County.

The guns were illegal and many of them were stolen, according to police.

Akron's Anti-Violence Bureau was assisted by the Brimfield Township Police Department, ATF and the Summit County and Portage County Sheriff's Offices.

On Aug. 25, detectives received information on a case that led them to a home in the 2700 block of Christensen Avenue in Akron. Three guns were found at that location.

The task force learned additional details and went to a home in the 3200 block of Congress Lake Road in Brimfield Township where a search warrant was executed.

Police found 70 guns at the home along with ammunition, more than $700 in cash, marijuana plants and other evidence.

Police are not commenting on possible arrests at this time, but told News 5 that charges are pending.

Violence has been a major concern in the city in recent years. There have been 36 murders in 2021. There were 50 murders in Akron in 2020.

