Akron Public Schools mourns death of football player killed in shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools is mourning the death of a student athlete who was killed in a shooting in the city’s North Hill neighborhood Sunday.

Kanyae Lamb, 17, of Akron, was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Elma Street.

Akron Public Schools said the teen was a football player at North High School.

The school released the following statement:

All of Akron Public Schools is feeling the loss of Kanyae Lamb and grieves for him—-yet another young person victimized by violence



We ask that you pray for Kanyae and his family, his fellow students, the teachers, coaches and staff. We offer our support to them in any way possible.



Akron Public Schools is offering support for grieving students and families. We ask those who need support to call North High School at 330.761.2665 to arrange for grief counseling.

