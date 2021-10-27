Akron Public Schools teacher to sing national anthem at Browns-Steelers game

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron Public Schools music teacher is hoping to get the Browns rivalry match-up with the Steelers started on a high note.

Brian Johnson will be on the field to sing the national anthem on Sunday.

The Findley CLC teacher submitted a video audition to land the role.

Johnson has been a professional opera singer for 35 years.

He said some of his students haven't really grasped how excited this opportunity is for him.

"My kindergartners are like, You're just singing and they think it's much cooler that I have a picture of myself riding a motorcycle on the wall. They think that is much cooler than singing the national anthem because they hear me sing every day, opera all day, every day," Johnson said.

