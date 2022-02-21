Akron RubberDucks hosting virtual auditions for national anthem performers

AKRON, Ohio — If you have a singing voice and want it to be heard in front of a stadium, the Akron RubberDucks are launching a virtual search for national anthem performers for the 2022 season.

Any singer, musician or vocal group with fewer than five singers can send a digital submission via video of their a cappella or unaccompanied performance of the national anthem no later than Friday, March 11.

Videos must be sent with names, an address and phone number to promotions@akronrubberducks.com

Digital submissions can be accepted via YouTube video, Vimeo, WeTransfer or another transfer site.

All virtual auditions must meet the following criteria:

All auditions must be no longer than two minutes

All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that the performer(s) are shown clearly in the center of the shot if possible.

Auditions should be recorded in a well-lit area.

It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

Duet and group auditions are acceptable



The home opener for the Akron RubberDucks is April 12 against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 p.m.

