Akron school closed Tuesday after threats made by family over the weekend

Akron Preparatory School is closed Tuesday after threats were made to school personnel over the weekend.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, an allegation was made against one of the teachers by a middle school student.

A police investigation ensued, and officers could not find evidence to support the claim.

The school said the student's family was "unsatisfied" with the results and began threatening the administration.

A restraining order was filed against the family, and the school requested a police presence at the building on Tuesday but did not receive confirmation from the police.

The school decided to close out of an abundance of caution. It plans on reopening Wednesday.