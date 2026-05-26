Akron student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

AKRON, Ohio — The top spellers in the country are gearing up for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., and one of them is Revere Middle School eighth grader Esther Lin.

Lin earned a spot on the national stage after winning the 97th Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee in March.

Lin told Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank that she’s been practicing every day — a routine she said has always been part of her curriculum.

Her teacher and spelling bee coach, Courtney Abbott, told Brookbank that her achievement is rare.

"For her to get there, she is one in 11 million students. It’s like the Olympics of spelling," said Abbott. "Her perseverance, her dedication, it takes a lot of dedication and time to do this, and also she stays really calm under pressure."

Lin told Brookbank the competition is about more than spelling.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity because I know that without an education, I wouldn’t have it. Representing Revere is such an important part of it," said Lin.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals air on ION May 27 at 8 p.m., followed by the live finals May 28 at 8 p.m.

