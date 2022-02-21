Akron woman carjacked while warming up car in driveway

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman was carjacked in her driveway while cleaning snow off her vehicle.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of 14th St. SW in the Kenmore neighborhood.

The 57-year-old victim told police she was warming up her Toyota RAV4 to get snow and ice off of it when she was approached by a stranger.

The man pushed the woman out of the way and took off in the car. The woman was not injured, but she was very shaken up, according to Lt. Michael Miller with Akron police.

"These are people preying on people, unsuspecting people, so no one deserves it any context," Miller said. "These things are always reminders of the disappointment that we feel when someone chooses to victimize someone minding their own business."

Miller said the case is considered a carjacking since force was used, and if found, the thief would be charged with robbery.

The next day, police found the stolen car abandoned in a church parking lot in the 800 block of Whitner Avenue and towed it to search for possible evidence.

Police only have a vague description of the carjacker wearing a tan jacket. With the suspect still on the loose, it adds stress to a scary situation for the victim, Miller said.

"We want her to know, this victim— or victims like her— that we feel the brunt of that and we bear responsibility to ease some of that anxiety that she may feel from that, and no better way to do that (than) to capture the person that did it," Miller said.

While the victim was with her vehicle at the time of the crime, police also typically see a rise in stolen cars in the winter when people warm them up and leave them unattended.

Miller understands why so many of us do that, but he is also sending a warning for owners to elevate their awareness.

"We'd ask folks to just be cautious, be mindful kind of before they go out, kind of survey the situation, see who's coming or going and what are they seeing. Maybe all that collectively would contribute to this type of thing not happening to them."

Anyone with information on the 14th St. carjacking is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

