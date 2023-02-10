Akron Zoo closes for the remainder of the day Friday due to tree falling

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has closed for the remainder of the day due to a tree that fell into a fence due to strong winds on Friday, according to the zoo.

The incident did not cause any harm to animal habitats and the animals are safe, zoo officials said.

Officials at the zoo will determine if the zoo will open tomorrow.

