Akron Zoo welcomes 3 snowy owlets less than a year after 2 die

The Akron Zoo is celebrating the arrival of three snowy owlets less than a year after two died.

The trio hatched on July 1, 3, and 6.

They have been in the care of their parents, Frost and Cirrus, in a private room in the zoo's Garden View Place building.

“We’re really excited to welcome three snowy owlets,” said Doug Piekarz, president and CEO at the Akron Zoo. “Cirrus and Frost are doing an incredible job caring for the owlets. These hatchings are a major celebration for the future of snowy owls and increasing their populations. I am proud of my staff for helping to create a welcoming environment for Frost and Cirrus to expand their family.”

Their genders are unknown at this time.

Last year, the parents had a pair of snowy owlets that hatched but died three weeks later.

According to the Snowy Owl Species Survival Plan, snowy owls have a 33% mortality rate in their first year.

