Akron’s Highland Square plans Friday event to promote safety, support local shops

AKRON, Ohio — The weekend is almost here, and if you don’t have any plans, local businesses in Highland Square invite you to their neighborhood night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Organizers said the goal is to show people in the community that Highland Square is safe.

“This will help spread the message out to tell people that Highland Square is safe back again,” said Barmacy Bar and Grill owner Walid Loutfi.

Loutfi said people should feel safe in Akron’s Highland Square.

But from his experience as a bar owner, he said a lot of people are concerned.

“After the two recent incidents that we had, a lot of people are kind of hesitating coming back to the area,” said Loutfi.

News 5 asked Loutfi if he’s seen a drop in sales at his bar.

“People stopped coming for a minute because they were very scared and worried about the recent violence that we had in the area,” said Loutfi.

With support from the Highland Square Neighborhood Association and City Council member Fran Wilson, Loutfi and several local business owners like Steve Tannous are encouraging the community to come out Friday night to help ease people’s concerns.

“This weekend is important to kind of stand together with other local businesses to say Highland Square is not unsafe. It’s not a bad neighborhood. It’s actually one of the most beautiful neighborhoods I’ve ever been in,” said Tannous.

Nearly two weeks ago, News 5 reported on Akron City Council’s decision to approve the neighborhood’s petition to establish a $100,000 annual assessment.

Akron City Council approves key step for Highland Square's safety plan

RELATED: Akron City Council approves key step for Highland Square's safety plan

This money would help support the community’s Special Improvement District, or SID, by adding more lighting, surveillance cameras and security in the area.

“When there’s not presence, things can get a little weird, and it’s important when there’s this many liquor licenses around to have a police presence no matter what. It almost has to be,” said Tannous.

If you plan to attend Friday’s event, you are encouraged to wear an Akron t-shirt to get $2 off any tab of $10 or more.

There also will be live music.