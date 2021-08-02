Akron’s St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church leaving current location after 74 years

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron church that has been around for over 70 years is closing its doors at its current location so it can open the doors to a new beginning.

St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church, located at 600 West Exchange Street, has been at its current location since 1947. The parish started in 1915 at another location until a tornado destroyed the church and forced the parish to rebuild where it stands today.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church in Akron.

Father Eugene Mitchell, a pastor at the church for nine years, said the decision to move from its longstanding location came down to a combination of factors, including impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and a dwindling number of parishioners.

Mitchell said the coronavirus pandemic kept many families away from the church, some of whom haven’t returned since.

The church, which has about 100 families, will move to the former location of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 927 North Portage Path in Akron.

The last service at the West Exchange Street location will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The first service in the new building will be on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Bishop of Melkites, Nicholas Samra, will travel from Massachusetts to Akron to perform the first service in the new building.

Mitchell said while it’s bittersweet to leave the current location, there's a new beginning to look forward to at a new location.

