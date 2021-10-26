Allegiant Air flying out of Akron-Canton Airport after leaving Cleveland Hopkins

AKRON, Ohio — Following it's decision to pull out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last month, Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it will now offer flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport.

The airline will offer four flights starting in 2022. The flights are as follows:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning March 2, 2022.

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 3, 2022.

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning March 4, 2022.

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning March 3, 2022.

One-way fares for those destinations start as low $59 but seats and dates are limited and not available on all flights. Also, in order to lock in a low price you must purchase tickets by Wednesday for travel by May 16, 2022.

Allegiant announced in September it was pulling out of Cleveland Hopkins citing the airport's planned construction created a cost structure that was "prohibitive" to its operation model.

