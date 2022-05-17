Allegiant to begin offering 2 new nonstop flights from Akron Canton to Florida

Allegiant will begin offering two new nonstop routes to Florida from Akron Canton Airport beginning in October.

“Demand for air travel is at an all-time high and we at Allegiant are thrilled to offer our customers new route options for their vacation and leisure needs,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, in a news release. “Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah, has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations. In addition, we look forward to connecting vacationers from Minnesota and Ohio to popular coastal destinations in Florida. Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new routes from Akron Canton include:

—Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning October 6, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

—Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning November 19, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

Allegiant is offering a special deal to celebrate the new routes, with one-way fares as low as $38. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

CAK-SFB flights must be purchased by May 19, 2022 for travel by Oct. 27, 2022. CAK-FLL flights must be purchased by May 19, 2022 for travel by Jan. 20, 2023.

Click here for more info.

