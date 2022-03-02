Allegiant adds nonstop service from Akron-Canton to four cities, with fare as low as $33

AKRON, Ohio — Allegiant Airlines announced it will begin offering nonstop service to four cities from Akron Canton Airport.

The airline is celebrating with one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $33.

New service from Akron-Canton Airport includes:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning March 2, 2022 with fares as low as $33.* Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $37.* Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $44.* St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning March 4, 2022 with fares as low as $33.*

*Flights for CAK-PGD must be purchased by March 4 for travel by May 22. Flights for CAK-SRQ and CAK-SAV must be purchased by March 5 fr travel by June 8. Flights for CAK-PIE must be purchased by March 6 by May 16.

The new flights will fly twice a week.

“Demand for travel is high in Northeast Ohio and the Akron-Canton Airport is an ideal complement to our network and business model,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to offer our customers new, affordable options for planning their trips to the Sunshine State and the Peach State. We think area travelers will enjoy our nonstop flights – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

