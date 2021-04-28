Apartment fire in Akron displaces 7 residents from multiple units

AKRON, Ohio — Seven residents were displaced after an apartment fire on Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to 109 Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at around 7:06 p.m. to a multi-unit building where heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the windows.

While firefighters worked to put out the fire, there were reports of two people possibly trapped on the second floor.

A search was conducted and no one was found.

Out of the 5 units in the building, two units sustained severe fire damage and three units had extensive smoke damage, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Red Cross responded and assisted seven residents displaced by the fire.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.