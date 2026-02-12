15-year-old arrested for allegedly setting carport fires at a Jackson Township apartment complex

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Jackson Township Police Department said officers arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday afternoon in connection with two carport fires at the Lake Cable Village Apartments on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Police said the teen has been charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and arson, a fourth-degree felony. According to police, the teen is a resident of the apartment complex.

No further information about the arrest was provided.

Two nights of fire

The fires put residents, like Andrea Tomczak and her fiancé, Alfred Tesch, on edge. “At this point, it has to be arson. It’s not a coincidence, and it’s scary,” Tomczak said Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from Jackson Township Fire Department, multiple vehicles, including Tomczak’s car, were destroyed in the first carport fire that appears to have happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The post said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“I definitely feel like it’s something they’re doing on purpose. The motive is definitely carports right now, and the next thing could be a complex, which is definitely really, really scary,” said Tesch.

While Tomczak is glad no one was hurt, she said her car is a total loss, so her family’s transportation is now affected.

“I’m looking at the car behind my car, and it was exploding, sparks and it sounded like explosions. Almost like gunshots. It was so loud, and then I look at my car, and it starts catching on fire,” said Tomczak, who added, “Everyone’s worried about their cars burning down, but I’d like to say a car is replaceable. Life isn’t, so thank God, literally thank God, no one is hurt."

As Tomczak and Tesch figure out their next steps, they’re demanding answers from their property manager.

“I definitely hope to see that they would do something,” said Tesch. “It’s sad that everybody lost their cars, but I feel like they should compensate for it.”

Reward money

The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal promised a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the two arson cases. The reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the state fire marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-832-1553.