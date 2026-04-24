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Arrest made in Akron hit-skip crash that killed 23-year-old

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Photographer: L. David Colabine.
An Akron family is completely broken now that their loved one is dead after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run last Wednesday.
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Posted

A 26-year-old woman has been charged for a March hit-skip crash in Akron that left a 23-year-old man dead.

According to the Akron Police Department, the woman is charged with vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony.

At around 10:35 p.m. on March 4, Richard Williams was walking on Russell Avenue near Laurel Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, leaving behind multiple vehicle parts, police said.

Williams was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Unit learned that the vehicle parts left behind belonged to a late-model Kia Sportage.

The suspect's vehicle was found to have "significant damage to the front passenger side, which was consistent with the evidence recovered at the scene," police said.

News 5's Remi Murrey spoke to Williams' family in March, after the crash.

WATCH:

'Turn yourself in': Family of Akron 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run demands justice

RELATED: Family of Akron 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run demands justice

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