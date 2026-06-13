Bartender says early closures hurt tips but are needed in Akron's Highland Square

AKRON, Ohio — A temporary bar curfew goes into effect Friday night in Akron’s Highland Square in response to violent crime in the area.

Most Highland Square bars to close at midnight this weekend after violent incidents

RELATED: Most Highland Square bars to close at midnight this weekend after violent incidents

“All of these people expect a shift from nine to three in the morning,” said Mason Dies, a bartender at The Matinee. "Even though this is affecting me financially, I still agree with it.”

A solidarity close sign is now posted at The Matinee in Akron’s Highland Square after recent violence in the area that Dies said is concerning.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m 36 years old. Like it’s ramped up, but it’s really gotten bad,” said Dies.

While Dies said the temporary closure will cost him and his coworkers hundreds of dollars in tips, he feels it’s necessary.

“Because of the communal decision to do it, it’s a message to the community around us that we’re deciding to try to protect who comes here,” said Dies.

On Thursday, News 5 attended a press conference where we learned all of the bars in Highland Square, except the Highland Tavern, would close at midnight for just this weekend.

But when we walked past the Highland Tavern on Friday, the bar’s doors were locked, and a sign was posted that said the bar would open on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Now, it appears all the bars have voluntarily agreed to close down early, which local resident Zach Borton hopes will help.

“As the locals, we don’t like it. We want to go back to a safer place. I remember a time when we felt very comfortable walking the sidewalk to 3 a.m. It’s not that way anymore,” said Borton.

Aside from this weekend’s bar curfew, Chief of Public Safety Craig Morgan also said the parking lot behind Chipotle will close this Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m., and the Walgreens parking lot will also close after midnight on the same days.

“I want to keep the peace, and I want everyone to be safe,” said Borton.