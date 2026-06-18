Beagles rescued from breeding, animal testing facility in Wisconsin now in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Some beagles rescued from a breeding and animal testing facility in Wisconsin are now at a shelter in Akron.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Summit County agreed to partner with the Florida Animal Rescue to help them in their mission to rescue more than 2,000 beagles.

One of a Kind has brought 34 of the puppies after two trips to Wisconsin to care for and find them homes.

"There are so many resources required to complete these missions," said Executive Director of One of a Kind Pet Rescue, Tanya Jonda. "We very much appreciate and value the support that we receive from our followers in the community."

The first batch of beagles that were picked up has already been adopted.

The second batch, picked up earlier this week, is at the shelter or with fosters.

Although adoption for the second batch will take a couple of weeks, you can fill out an application now.