Beloved Akron barber retires after 54 years of putting smiles on customers' faces

AKRON, Ohio — For more than five decades, Bill Lawhorn has been helping people look their best, cutting hair in Akron for the past 54 years. But on Saturday, Lawhorn set down his shears for the last time, retiring and passing on his legacy to his son.

During his career as a barber, Lawhorn went on to own Brittain Road Barbers in Akron and enjoyed success at the establishment for 35 years.

Lawhorn closed the barber shop in October 2020, moving his chair to his son Sam's barbershop, salon and spa Boomer and Beau in Tallmadge.

Just a few weeks ago, the former Brittain Road Barbers building was demolished.

On Saturday, Lawhorn worked his last shift as a barber—laying down his shears and getting ready to enjoy the life of retirement.

While the building no longer stands and Lawhorn enters his retirement, the memories of the decades at Brittain Road Barbers will be passed through the generations, especially as his son Sam continues in his footsteps, cutting hair and putting smiles on people's faces in Northeast Ohio.

Lawhorn said he'll miss his customers and making them laugh but hopes this is not a goodbye but rather a see you later.

"I still want to see you, come hang out. Let's go play golf or do something like that," Lawhorn said as a message to his loyal customers he's made over the past 54 years.

Amid all of the love Lawhorn has for his craft and what he's been able to accomplish over the years as a barber, there is one thing he won't miss.

"I won't miss standing on my feet all day long, that's the one thing I will not miss," Lawhorn said with a smile.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.