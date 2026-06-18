Boil Advisory issued for Portage Lakes neighborhood

The City of Akron Water Supply Bureau has issued a boil advisory for more than 300 homes in Portage Lakes due to a water main break.

According to the department, an eight-inch main broke on Falcon Court at Raceside Drive around 3:30 a.m.

The break caused low pressure for nearly 325 homes in the area. The break should be fixed on Thursday afternoon.

The advisory is in place for the following streets:



Ponciana Ave.: from Portage Lakes Dr. to Portage Point Blvd.

Portage Point Blvd.: from Portage Lakes Dr. to the dead end

Fan Dr.: From Portage Point Blvd. to the dead-end

Portage Lakes Dr.: From Manchester Rd. to S. Turkeyfoot Rd.

Saunders Ave.: From Portage Lakes Dr. to Malley Ave.

Cormany Rd.: From Manchester Rd. to Portage Lakes Dr.

Manchester Rd.: From Carnegie Ave. to Hyfield Ave.

State Rd.: From Manchester Rd. to 3783 State Rd.

Robinson Ave.: From Manchester Rd. to Cormany Rd.

710 and 711 Senn Dr.

3037 S. Prior Rd (only address on S. Prior Rd.)

If you live in that area, you're advised to boil your drinking or cooking water for at least two minutes.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.