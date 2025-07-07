Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused of killing Ryan Godbey

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Municipal Court Judge Dennis Barr set a bond of $1.5 million for Daniel Mattay, who is accused of killing his ex, Ryan Godbey.

According to Barr, Mattay attempted to escape from the Stark County Jail.

A pretrial hearing has been set for Friday.

Mattay has been charged with four felonies: murder, felonious assault, strangulation and domestic violence.

Canton Police charge man in connection to missing person, Ryan Godbey

RELATED: Canton Police charge man in connection to missing person, Ryan Godbey

“New evidence has led our agency to transition the case from a missing person to a homicide investigation,” Canton Police Chief John Gabbard wrote in a news release. Gabbard stated that Godbey has not yet been located, but new evidence makes it clear that Godbey "is deceased and that Mr. Mattay is responsible.”

Godbey, 26, was last seen June 19 at a Canton LGBTQ bar called Darlin’s Crew.

Family members and friends said Godbey and Mattay were dating but had just split up.

Canton Municipal Court records show Mattay had past convictions for domestic violence and disorderly conduct. He was arrested June 24 and initially charged with drug possession and trespassing.

Canton Police said the investigation is still ongoing and asked anyone with information about the case to call the communications department at 330-489-3144 or the detective bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can go to Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Since reporting Godbey missing on June 22, family and friends posted more than 100 flyers on trees, telephone poles and buildings in the Canton area.

Flyers posted around Canton as concern grows over missing person, Ryan Godbey

RELATED: Flyers posted around Canton as concern grows over missing person, Ryan Godbey

