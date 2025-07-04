Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Canton Police charge man in connection to missing person, Ryan Godbey

The man was charged with several charges relating to the case, including murder
Canton Police have charged a man with murder after the search for Ryan Godbey, a Canton man who was reported missing, turned into a homicide investigation, according to Chief John Gabbard.
Canton Police detectives have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of Ryan Godbey, 26, of Canton, according to Canton Police Chief John Gabbard.

On Friday morning, Gabbard said Daniel Mattay, 33, was charged with the following:

  • Murder (F1)
  • Felonious Assault (F2)
  • Strangulation (F2)
  • Domestic Violence (F3)

"Unfortunately, new evidence has led our agency to transition the case from a missing person to a homicide investigation," said Gabbard. "While Mr, Godbey has not yet been found, the new evidence makes it clear that he is deceased and that Mr. Mattay is responsible."

Gabbard said the investigation is still ongoing and asked anyone with information regarding the case or the whereabouts of Godbey to contact Canton Police Communications at 330-489-3144 or the Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

The chief stated that Mattay is currently in the Stark County Jail.

Mayor Sherer

Canton Mayor William Sherer released a statement regarding the update on Godbey's case:

Reported Missing

Godbey was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on June 22.

His family and friends posted between 100 and 200 flyers on trees, telephone poles, various buildings and more across the Canton area.

They also put flyers on Godbey's apartment and the LGBTQ+ nightclub where he was last seen.

