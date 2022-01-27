Breeze Airways offering $35 flights from Akron-Canton to 4 warm-weather destinations

AKRON, Ohio — Breeze Airways, a new lost-cost airline, is offering $35 flights from Akron Canton Airport to four warm-weather destinations.

The fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27 for travel between Jan. 31 and March 16. The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights.

The destinations are:

Charleston, SC;

New Orleans, LA

Palm Beach, FL (starts 2/19); and

Tampa, FL.

“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly 'Fab Feb,'” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

Click here to book a flight.

RELATED: Breeze Airways offering $29 flights out of Akron-Canton airport

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.