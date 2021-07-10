Canton eyeglass store was broken into for second time, owners say

CANTON, Ohio — Hills & Dales Vision, an eyeglass store in Canton, was broken into for a second time despite an increase in security measures, according to a post by the business.

According to the owners, two unknown individuals, a male and a female, entered the office on Thursday at around 10:20 p.m.

The owners told News 5 two individuals used a sledgehammer to break through the security glass door and took various high-end frames and smashed displays in the store.

The eyeglass store was broken into on Jan. 11.

At the time of the first break-in, the owners said it never happened in 25 years of business at the Canton location.

“We are deeply saddened. This has never happened after 25 years at our location.”

The owners said the store will remain open during normal business hours to serve patients.

