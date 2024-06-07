Canton police chief recommends termination after officer's use of K-9

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard has recommended that the city's public safety director terminate an officer following a use-of-force incident involving a K-9.

Gabbard released the following statement about officer Nicholas Casto:

“I have always, and will continue to advocate for the incredible officers who serve this community. I am dedicated to professionalism and community service, and cannot champion those values without also demanding accountability from those who do not meet my high expectations. My review of this incident revealed clear violations of department policy and actions that are not in line with our mission, our values or our training. To preserve the integrity of this department, to demonstrate my commitment to our values, and out of my responsibility to the officers and community I serve, I had no choice but to recommend to the Director of Public Safety the termination of Officer Casto’s employment with the Canton Police Department.”

What happened?

Bodycam video released by Canton police last month shows an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of 16th Street NW.

Police were initially on scene for a traffic stop, and the bodycam video starts after that incident.

Police say a man threatened a police dog.

That’s when one Canton officer says, “I’m about to put this guy in custody.”

Officers approached the man to place him under arrest. Then, the video shows officers taking him to the ground before a K-9 dog is deployed onto him.

“Stop resisting. Stop resisting. Stop resisting,” said one Canton police officer.

In the video, the dog attacks the man for nearly 20 seconds before the dog stops.

Concerns are raised after handling of Canton Police K-9 on man

